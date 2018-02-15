【CNML格式】 【大 中 小】 【打 印】 【 第1頁 第2頁 】 美聯邦參議員范士丹回復華裔學者 支持一中 http://www.CRNTT.com 2018-02-15 00:21:56



美國聯邦參議員範士丹（Dianne Feinstein）（中評社資料圖片） 中評社洛杉磯2月14日電（記者 宋楷文）就美國聯邦參議院外交關係委員會於當地時間2月7日無異議通過“台灣旅行法（Taiwan Travel Act HR 535）”草案，美國亞太事務智庫理事研究員、中美論壇社社長張文基教授等美華裔學者致信給重量級聯邦參議員范士丹（Dianne Feinstein）女士和參議員Harris等，呼籲其在參議院全院表決時，對“台灣旅行法”說“不”！表明作為華裔美國公民群體反對該草案的立場。



該信由中美論壇社社務委員陳立家（Richard 理查德）代表美華裔學者用英文書就。詳見中評社日前報道《美華裔學者呼籲對台灣旅行法說不》。



美國聯邦參議員范士丹於日前回復陳立家。范士丹認為，美國必須堅持與中國接觸政策並聲明“我支持‘一個中國’政策”。承諾：“當參議院考慮涉台問題的立法時，我會把你們的意見考慮在內。”范士丹回復信件和中文翻譯如下：



親愛的理查德：



非常感謝你和同我分享你對美國對中國以及對台灣政策的關切。您的意見對我很重要，同時我也很歡迎能借這個機會同你分享我對這個重要問題的看法。



我認為，美國必須堅持與中國接觸政策。如果美國想在人權、政治自由和國家安全等方面對中國發揮正面影響，那就不要質疑對華接觸政策。同時也不要每次強調爭議性問題，或者不同意見。



我支持“一個中國”政策，這是1972年美中上海公報簽署後我們一直遵循的政策。這一政策是基於我們對中國能夠和平解決台灣問題的認識。“一個中國”政策使得美中兩個大國能夠正常發展外交關係，這對雙方都有益。同時也能夠讓美國和台灣開展深度的經濟和文化往來，讓台灣發展繁榮，以致於成為民主政體的一個范例。



我完全支持台灣的民主發展，也認為台灣同中國（大陸）以和平方式解決分岐是極其必要的。請相信，我會一直繼續密切關注兩岸局勢，當聯邦參議院考慮涉台問題的立法時，我會把你們的意見考慮在內。



再次感謝你們的來信，如果你們還有更多的評論，請隨時參閱我的網站 http:/Feinstein. Senate.gov或聯絡我的辦公室 202-224-3841



戴安•范士丹



美國聯邦參議員





Dear Richard:



Thank you so much for writing to share with me your concerns regarding U.S. policy towards the People's Republic of China and Taiwan. I appreciate hearing from you and welcome this opportunity to share with you my views on this important issue.



I believe that the United States must maintain a policy of engagement with China. It is my view that in order to positively influence China in the areas of human rights, political freedom, and security issues, the United States must not call into question our standing policy of engagement with China every time a controversial issue or disagreement arises.



I also support the "One China" policy that we have upheld since the signing of the Shanghai Communique in 1972. This policy is based, in part, on the understanding that China will seek to resolve its differences with Taiwan through peaceful means. The "One China" policy has worked well: the United States and China have been able to conduct normal relations befitting two great powers, the U.S. and Taiwan have developed extensive economic and cultural ties, and Taiwan has prospered and become a model for fledgling democracies.



I fully support the development of a democratic Taiwan and the absolute necessity of a peaceful resolution of its differences with China. Please know that I will continue to closely monitor the situation between Taiwan and China and should legislation regarding this issue come before the Senate, I will be sure to keep your views in mind.



Again, thank you for writing. If you have any more comments, feel free to visit my website at http://feinstein.senate.gov, or contact my office in Washington, D.C. at (202) 224 3841.



Sincerely yours,





Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator



戴安 •范士丹（Dianne Feinstein）出生於1933年6月22日，自1992年起一直擔任民主黨籍資深美國聯邦參議員，代表美國人口最多、經濟最發達的加利福尼亞州。此前她是美國舊金山首位女市長。



【 第1頁 第2頁 】



CNML格式】 【大 中 小】 【打 印】

相關新聞： 邱毅：民進黨將操作台灣旅行法踩大陸紅線 (2018-02-13 13:59:05)

美牧師涉嫌性侵中國女孩 上午自首下午獲釋 (2018-02-13 09:01:05)

孫大千：台灣旅行法讓蔡維持現狀無法繼續 (2018-02-12 10:19:15)

17歲首戰奧運 美華裔花滑新星升起 (2018-02-11 10:09:28)

芝加哥最老中餐館停業 見證華埠歷史 (2018-02-10 09:09:08)

華裔出资5亿美元買下《洛杉磯時報》 (2018-02-10 09:07:30)

美華裔學者呼籲對台灣旅行法說不 (2018-02-10 00:14:48)

中央網路報：美國的善意未必是好事 (2018-02-09 10:13:42)

台灣旅行法 美參院外委會無異議通過 (2018-02-08 09:06:17)

盛九元答中評：對美需精準兩手準備 (2018-02-05 15:17:28)