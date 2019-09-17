【大 中 小】 【打 印】 韓競辦回應索台斷交：蔡政府兩岸不能只對抗 http://www.CRNTT.com 2019-09-17 00:23:39



韓國瑜。（中評社 蔣繼平攝） 中評社高雄9月17日電（記者 蔣繼平）針對南太平洋的“邦交國”索羅門16日與台灣斷交，中國國民黨2020參選人、高雄市長韓國瑜競選辦公室晚間發聲明表示，除呼籲中國大陸不要再續挖“中華民國”“邦交國”，兩岸仍應以和為貴，相互展現彈性，另外蔡政府在兩岸關係上不能只搞對抗，一定要拿出具體辦法，在外交上阻止斷交的骨牌效應，並承諾真正確保“中華民國”主權。



韓國瑜辦公室中英文聲明如下：



我國於南太平洋的邦交國索羅門，已於九月十六日與我國斷交，轉而外交承認中國大陸。我們對此深為震驚，因為索羅門是2016年蔡政府上任以來，第六個和我國斷交的國家。比起馬政府八年的外交成就，高下立判。在此我們必須呼籲中國大陸不要再續挖中華民國的邦交國；在國際上，兩岸仍應以和為貴，相互展現彈性。我們也呼籲，在此友邦持續與我斷交的危疑震撼之際，蔡政府在兩岸關係上不能只搞對抗，迫使邦交國在兩岸之間選邊。蔡政府一定要拿出具體辦法，在外交上阻止斷交的骨牌效應，並且如其承諾的，真正確保中華民國主權。



The Solomon Islands， an island state in the South Pacific， had switched its formal diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing on September 16th， 2019． We feel shocked because the Solomon Islands is already the 6th country that severed its formal relations with the Republic of China since President Tsai assumed office on May 20， 2016． This is in a sharp relief with President Ma’s diplomatic legacy． We call for mainland China to stop engaging in a zero－sum competition in the international arena with Taiwan． Peace in the Taiwan Strait must be the top concern of both sides． President Tsai’s confrontational policy toward mainland China often puts the ROC’s diplomatic allies in a difficult position of having to choose between the ROC and the PRC． We strongly suggest that the President find concrete steps to stop the domino effects of allies’ diplomatic de－recognition， thus safeguarding the ROC’s sovereignty as she has promised．



