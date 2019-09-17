】 【打 印】 
韓競辦回應索台斷交：蔡政府兩岸不能只對抗
http://www.CRNTT.com   2019-09-17 00:23:39


韓國瑜。（中評社　蔣繼平攝）
　　中評社高雄9月17日電（記者　蔣繼平）針對南太平洋的“邦交國”索羅門16日與台灣斷交，中國國民黨2020參選人、高雄市長韓國瑜競選辦公室晚間發聲明表示，除呼籲中國大陸不要再續挖“中華民國”“邦交國”，兩岸仍應以和為貴，相互展現彈性，另外蔡政府在兩岸關係上不能只搞對抗，一定要拿出具體辦法，在外交上阻止斷交的骨牌效應，並承諾真正確保“中華民國”主權。

　　韓國瑜辦公室中英文聲明如下：

　　我國於南太平洋的邦交國索羅門，已於九月十六日與我國斷交，轉而外交承認中國大陸。我們對此深為震驚，因為索羅門是2016年蔡政府上任以來，第六個和我國斷交的國家。比起馬政府八年的外交成就，高下立判。在此我們必須呼籲中國大陸不要再續挖中華民國的邦交國；在國際上，兩岸仍應以和為貴，相互展現彈性。我們也呼籲，在此友邦持續與我斷交的危疑震撼之際，蔡政府在兩岸關係上不能只搞對抗，迫使邦交國在兩岸之間選邊。蔡政府一定要拿出具體辦法，在外交上阻止斷交的骨牌效應，並且如其承諾的，真正確保中華民國主權。
　
　　The　Solomon　Islands，　an　island　state　in　the　South　Pacific，　had　switched　its　formal　diplomatic　recognition　from　Taipei　to　Beijing　on　September　16th，　2019．　We　feel　shocked　because　the　Solomon　Islands　is　already　the　6th　country　that　severed　its　formal　relations　with　the　Republic　of　China　since　President　Tsai　assumed　office　on　May　20，　2016．　　This　is　in　a　sharp　relief　with　President　Ma’s　diplomatic　legacy．　We　call　for　mainland　China　to　stop　engaging　in　a　zero－sum　competition　in　the　international　arena　with　Taiwan．　Peace　in　the　Taiwan　Strait　must　be　the　top　concern　of　both　sides．　President　Tsai’s　confrontational　policy　toward　mainland　China　often　puts　the　ROC’s　diplomatic　allies　in　a　difficult　position　of　having　to　choose　between　the　ROC　and　the　PRC．　We　strongly　suggest　that　the　President　find　concrete　steps　to　stop　the　domino　effects　of　allies’　diplomatic　de－recognition，　thus　safeguarding　the　ROC’s　sovereignty　as　she　has　promised．
　

