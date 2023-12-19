台府院關心慰問甘肅震災　願提供必要協助

蔡英文對甘肅震災表達關心與慰問。（照片：蔡英文推特） 中評社台北12月19日電（記者 黃筱筠）針對甘肅發生強震帶來人員傷亡與災損，台灣府院皆表達關心與慰問。蔡英文除向不幸罹難人員與家屬致上哀悼、慰問，也請海陸兩會表達台灣願意提供必要協助之意，並期盼各項搶救及災後復原工作順利進行，當地早日恢復正常生活。



蔡英文也在推特以英文與簡體字發文，蔡表示，中国甘肃省发生強震，带来人员伤亡与災损，我要向不幸罹难人员与家属致上哀悼，我们也愿意提供必要的协助。期盼各项抢救及災后复原工作顺利进行，当地能早日恢复正常生活。



蔡英文推特在用英文寫到，My sincere condolences to all those who have lost loved ones in the recent earthquake in northwestern China. We pray that all those affected receive the aid they need， and we hope for a swift recovery. Taiwan stands ready to offer assistance in the disaster response effort.



“行政院”發言人林子倫19日也表示，“行政院長”陳建仁向罹難者及家屬表達哀悼與慰問，也希望傷者能早日康復。若有需台灣協助之處，相關單位也願適時提供，期盼各項搶救及災後復原工作皆能順利完成，讓相關地區與所在人員及早恢復日常生活。