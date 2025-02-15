【大 中 小】 【打 印】 【 第1頁 第2頁 】 國防部：菲律賓引入中導開門揖盜、為虎作倀 http://www.CRNTT.com 2025-02-15 11:14:40



國防部新聞發言人張曉剛大校。（圖片來源：國防部網站） 中評社北京2月15日電／據國防部網站消息，2月14日下午，國防部新聞發言人張曉剛大校就近期涉軍問題發布消息，以下是問答實錄：



記者：美印太司令部近日稱，部署在菲呂宋島拉瓦格機場的“堤豐”中導系統遷至該島另一處地點，但此舉不意味美將永久性在菲部署該系統。菲方表示，只要中方停止聲索菲領土、騷擾菲漁民、攻擊菲船只，菲就將該系統退還美國。請問對此有何評論？



Question：The US Indo－Pacific Command recently said that the Typhon mid－range missile system had been relocated from the Laoag airfield to another location on the island of Luzon， and that the relocation， however， was not an indication that the batteries would be permanently deployed in the Philippines. The Philippine side said that it would return the Typhon system to the US so long as China stops claiming its territory， harassing its fishermen and attacking its ships. May I have your comment？



張曉剛：關於美在菲部署中導，中方已多次闡明堅決反對立場。“堤豐”中導系統是戰略進攻性武器，菲方一再自食其言，迎合美方引入該系統，不僅將自身安全和國防拱手於人，還把地緣對抗和軍備競賽風險引入域內，完全是開門揖盜、為虎作倀之舉。



Zhang Xiaogang：The Chinese side has made clear multiple times our firm opposition against the US deployment of the mid－range missile system in the Philippines. The Typhon missile system is a strategic asset and an offensive weapon. The Philippine side has repeatedly gone back on its words and brought in the system to cater to the US side. Such decision would only place its national security and defense in the hands of others， and lead to geopolitical confrontation and risks of arms race in the region. It’s like holding a candle to the devil and playing the jackal to the tiger.



眾所周知，菲律賓的領土範圍是由包括1898年《美西和平條約》、1900年《美西關於菲律賓外圍島嶼割讓的條約》、1930年《關於劃定英屬北婆羅洲與美屬菲律賓之間的邊界條約》在內的一系列國際條約確定的，中國南沙群島和黃岩島在上述條約規定的菲領土範圍之外。中方在相關海域開展維權執法行動合理合法、無可非議。



