國防部：菲律賓引入中導開門揖盜、為虎作倀
2025-02-15


國防部新聞發言人張曉剛大校。（圖片來源：國防部網站）
　　中評社北京2月15日電／據國防部網站消息，2月14日下午，國防部新聞發言人張曉剛大校就近期涉軍問題發布消息，以下是問答實錄：

　　記者：美印太司令部近日稱，部署在菲呂宋島拉瓦格機場的“堤豐”中導系統遷至該島另一處地點，但此舉不意味美將永久性在菲部署該系統。菲方表示，只要中方停止聲索菲領土、騷擾菲漁民、攻擊菲船只，菲就將該系統退還美國。請問對此有何評論？

  Question：The　US　Indo－Pacific　Command　recently　said　that　the　Typhon　mid－range　missile　system　had　been　relocated　from　the　Laoag　airfield　to　another　location　on　the　island　of　Luzon，　and　that　the　relocation，　however，　was　not　an　indication　that　the　batteries　would　be　permanently　deployed　in　the　Philippines.　The　Philippine　side　said　that　it　would　return　the　Typhon　system　to　the　US　so　long　as　China　stops　claiming　its　territory，　harassing　its　fishermen　and　attacking　its　ships.　May　I　have　your　comment？

  張曉剛：關於美在菲部署中導，中方已多次闡明堅決反對立場。“堤豐”中導系統是戰略進攻性武器，菲方一再自食其言，迎合美方引入該系統，不僅將自身安全和國防拱手於人，還把地緣對抗和軍備競賽風險引入域內，完全是開門揖盜、為虎作倀之舉。

  Zhang　Xiaogang：The　Chinese　side　has　made　clear　multiple　times　our　firm　opposition　against　the　US　deployment　of　the　mid－range　missile　system　in　the　Philippines.　The　Typhon　missile　system　is　a　strategic　asset　and　an　offensive　weapon.　The　Philippine　side　has　repeatedly　gone　back　on　its　words　and　brought　in　the　system　to　cater　to　the　US　side.　Such　decision　would　only　place　its　national　security　and　defense　in　the　hands　of　others，　and　lead　to　geopolitical　confrontation　and　risks　of　arms　race　in　the　region.　It’s　like　holding　a　candle　to　the　devil　and　playing　the　jackal　to　the　tiger.

  眾所周知，菲律賓的領土範圍是由包括1898年《美西和平條約》、1900年《美西關於菲律賓外圍島嶼割讓的條約》、1930年《關於劃定英屬北婆羅洲與美屬菲律賓之間的邊界條約》在內的一系列國際條約確定的，中國南沙群島和黃岩島在上述條約規定的菲領土範圍之外。中方在相關海域開展維權執法行動合理合法、無可非議。 


