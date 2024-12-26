】 【打 印】 
民眾黨下午國際記者會挺柯　痛批政治追殺
http://www.CRNTT.com   2024-12-26 11:42:56


柯文哲走出囚車。（中評社)
　　中評社台北12月26日電／台北地檢署偵辦京華城案、政治獻金案，今天依貪污治罪條例違背職務收賄、圖利、侵占、背信等罪起訴台灣民眾黨主席柯文哲。檢察官認定柯文哲收受賄賂並侵占政治獻金，向法院求處總計28年6月徒刑。對此，民眾黨中央緊急應變小組決定，於今天下午2點於台大國際會議中心召開記者會，強力譴責民進黨政府利用國家機器進行政治追殺，企圖抄家滅黨、剷除政敵。

　　【政治追殺　司法不公　民主倒退】台灣民眾黨國際記者會採訪通知

　　一、時間：12／26　（四）　14：00
　　二、地點：台大醫院國際會議中心4樓401廳（台北市中正區徐州路2號4樓）
　　三、說明：針對台北地檢署今日偵結起訴柯文哲主席，中央緊急應變小組出面召開記者會，強力譴責民進黨政府利用國家機器進行政治追殺，企圖抄家滅黨、剷除政敵。
　　四、出席人員：中央緊急應變小組成員
　　＊備註：
　　（1）12：30統一開放媒體朋友進場。
　　（2）今日國際記者會備有英文同步直播。

　　Political　Persecution，　Judicial　Injustice，　Democratic　Backsliding　｜　Taiwan　People＇s　Party　International　Press　Conference　Notification　

　　Time：December　26　（Thu.）　at　14：00
Location：4th　Floor，　Room　401，　National　Taiwan　University　Hospital　International　Convention　Center　（No.　2，　Xu　Zhou　Road，　Zhongzheng　District，　Taipei　City）
Description：In　response　to　the　Taipei　District　Prosecutor’s　Office＇s　indictment　of　Chairman　Ko　Wen－je，　the　Task　Force　will　hold　a　press　conference　to　strongly　condemn　the　DPP　government　for　using　state　machinery　to　conduct　political　persecution，　attempting　to　raid　the　opposition　party　and　eliminate　political　rivals.
Attendees：Members　of　the　Central　Emergency　Response　Team

　　Notes：

　　（1）　Media　entry　will　open　at　12：30.
　　（2）　The　press　conference　will　be　live　streamed　in　English. 


