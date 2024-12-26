【大 中 小】 【打 印】 【 第1頁 第2頁 第3頁 】 民眾黨下午國際記者會挺柯 痛批政治追殺 http://www.CRNTT.com 2024-12-26 11:42:56



柯文哲走出囚車。（中評社) 中評社台北12月26日電／台北地檢署偵辦京華城案、政治獻金案，今天依貪污治罪條例違背職務收賄、圖利、侵占、背信等罪起訴台灣民眾黨主席柯文哲。檢察官認定柯文哲收受賄賂並侵占政治獻金，向法院求處總計28年6月徒刑。對此，民眾黨中央緊急應變小組決定，於今天下午2點於台大國際會議中心召開記者會，強力譴責民進黨政府利用國家機器進行政治追殺，企圖抄家滅黨、剷除政敵。



【政治追殺 司法不公 民主倒退】台灣民眾黨國際記者會採訪通知



一、時間：12／26 （四） 14：00

二、地點：台大醫院國際會議中心4樓401廳（台北市中正區徐州路2號4樓）

三、說明：針對台北地檢署今日偵結起訴柯文哲主席，中央緊急應變小組出面召開記者會，強力譴責民進黨政府利用國家機器進行政治追殺，企圖抄家滅黨、剷除政敵。

四、出席人員：中央緊急應變小組成員

＊備註：

（1）12：30統一開放媒體朋友進場。

（2）今日國際記者會備有英文同步直播。



Political Persecution， Judicial Injustice， Democratic Backsliding ｜ Taiwan People＇s Party International Press Conference Notification



Time：December 26 （Thu.） at 14：00

Location：4th Floor， Room 401， National Taiwan University Hospital International Convention Center （No. 2， Xu Zhou Road， Zhongzheng District， Taipei City）

Description：In response to the Taipei District Prosecutor’s Office＇s indictment of Chairman Ko Wen－je， the Task Force will hold a press conference to strongly condemn the DPP government for using state machinery to conduct political persecution， attempting to raid the opposition party and eliminate political rivals.

Attendees：Members of the Central Emergency Response Team



Notes：



（1） Media entry will open at 12：30.

（2） The press conference will be live streamed in English.



